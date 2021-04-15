Health
West Bengal Outperformed States That Implemented PM's Health Insurance Scheme, On Key Indicators
Anoo Bhuyan, Nileena Suresh
Photo: Kakoli Dey/Shutterstock.com
The central government quoted health survey data to claim that West Bengal had fared worse than states which chose to implement its health insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
The PMJAY scheme aims to provide ₹5 lakh health insurance coverage per year to nearly 110 million economically vulnerable families. But West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, and Delhi have not implemented PMJAY
Our fact check shows that in fact, West Bengal outperformed PMJAY states on several health indicators in the Economic Survey such as infant mortality, family planning, and childhood vaccinations
We find out why the Economic Survey's assessment of PMJAY improving various such health parameters is flawed, to begin with
