COVID-19
Patent Waivers For COVID-19 Won't Immediately Speed Up Vaccine Supply
Anoo Bhuyan
May 18. 2021
India is a major producer of COVID-19 vaccines
So a shortage in the country directly impacts global supplies
The WHO said in March 2021 that countries depending on the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, branded Covishield in India, would experience delays "due to the increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India"
Some 64 countries are due to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization's COVAX facility for low and middle income countries, but this has taken a hit
But can such delays be reduced by patent waivers on the vaccine formulae alone?
