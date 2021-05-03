COVID-19
Most Children Getting Mild COVID-19, Even Severe Cases Treatable
Shreya Khaitan
May 3, 2021
Sonia Dhankhar/Shutterstock.com
It took four-five days for 13-year-old Shrihaan Tandon's COVID-19 induced fever, which had spiked to 102 degrees, to break
Then, on the ninth day, just when Shrihaan felt he was recovering, he developed mild conjunctivitis in his left eye, he told us via a Zoom call from Gurugram, Haryana on April 28
Click here to read the full report
He also had a sore throat and a cold
When Shrihaan first developed COVID-19 symptoms, he thought "Now that it has happened, it has happened, what can I do? I have to deal with it."
In the seven months from when the pandemic began in February 2020 to August 2020, the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai had seen 21 COVID-19 cases a month, on average
Read the full story
This year, in just two months, the hospital has seen 90 cases
Read more
That said,
doctors tell us that there are fewer serious cases among children, just like Shrihaan, who had milder infection...
...and even these are mostly treatable, they tell us.
How so?
Click here to read