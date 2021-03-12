Governance
Long Wait For Rehabilitation May Push Thousands Back Into Manual Scavenging
Shreehari Paliath
March 12, 2021
Photo: bodom/Shutterstock.com
“If someone calls me I’ll still do pit cleaning, otherwise I won’t be able to feed my family due to the impact of COVID,” says Bala (name changed), a former manual scavenger in Karnataka’s Kolar district
He has not received the one-time cash assistance of ₹40,000 that he is entitled to under the Centre's rehabilitation scheme since 2016, when he stopped working as a pit cleaner
Inadequate handholding support and training to move to an alternate livelihood, and bureaucratic hurdles are leaving manual scavengers in precarious financial situations…
…that may push them into their old occupation again,
former manual scavengers in Karnataka’s Kolar district, and activists told us
