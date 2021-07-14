COVID-19
Why Kerala's Covid-19 Rise May Not Signal A New Surge
Shreya Khaitan
July 14, 2021
Over two weeks to July 11, average daily new Covid-19 cases in Kerala have increased by 15.2%
and the state accounts for about one in every four new infections in India
Could the rise in Kerala then be heralding the start of the third wave in India?
Unlikely, say experts 🔗
There hasn’t been an exponential growth in Kerala's cases as it was seen in April-May, this year
In April 2021, the average daily increase in cases was at 472%. By contrast, over the past two weeks, it was at 15.2%
