Why Kerala's Covid-19 Rise May Not Signal A New Surge

Shreya Khaitan
July 14, 2021

Over two weeks to July 11, average daily new Covid-19 cases in Kerala have increased by 15.2%

and the state accounts for about one in every four new infections in India

There hasn’t been an exponential growth in Kerala's cases as it was seen in April-May, this year

In April 2021, the average daily increase in cases was at 472%. By contrast, over the past two weeks, it was at 15.2%
