Infrastructure
India's Ageing Dams Pose A Safety Risk: Study
Shivani Pathak
Feb 17, 2021
55% of the world’s dams are in just four Asian countries. India alone has 4,407 large dams of which more than 1,000 would be 50 years or older by 2025, a new study has shown
Read more here
Concentrated rainfall and high siltation rates render the large proportion of earthen dams in India vulnerable to aging
Read the complete report here
Climate change likely accelerates the process of aging as the changing rainfall patterns and fluctuations mean that water inflows cannot be predicted and may be a lot different from their estimates…
Read more here
...posing a structural as well as ecological safety hazard
Read the complete report here
Since decommissioning these dams may not be feasible,
timely assessments and safety reviews are important for the safety of these structures as well as of those who inhabit the areas downstream, experts tell us
Click here to read our report