COVID-19
Indian Govt Used Faulty Data To Claim Few Infections Post COVID-19 Vaccination
Rukmini S
April 23, 2021
The central government has claimed that only 2-4 persons in every 10,000 vaccinated with either of the two COVID-19 vaccines being used in India are seeing breakthrough infections, when a vaccinated person gets infected
Our breaking news story
However, this is based on incomplete data
For 3 months after vaccination began, Indian Council of Medical Research’s COVID test form—used by both government and private laboratories—didn't ask if those being tested had been vaccinated
We investigated
Cases of post-vaccination infection would therefore not have been detected and recorded, our ground investigation and review of documents shows
Read here
Even now, the changed ICMR form has not fully made it to the ground
Yet the health ministry claims few such post-vaccination infections have been recorded
Read here
Our breaking news story
Click here to read