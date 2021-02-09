Land Rights
In 12 Years, 11 States Changed Land Ceiling Laws In Favour Of Industry Over Farmers
Flavia Lopes, Mridula Chari
Feb 9, 2021
Since 2009, at least 11 states have amended laws for redistributing agricultural land to the landless in favour of industries & other non agriculturalists
Read our story here
Six of these amendments
have been made in the last 3 years alone, indicating an accelerating trend
Read more here
“U-turn”
Amendments to land ceiling laws are a “U-turn” on the land reform agenda, and they no longer benefit the landless, marginal farmers, experts tell us
Read more here
How so?
Our story on surplus agricultural land use conflicts post-2014
Click here to read