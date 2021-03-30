Women@Work
'I Can't Earn More Than Rs 125 A Day No Matter How Hard I Work'
Shalini Singh
March 30, 2021
Photos: Aman Kanojiya
Over the last two decades,
Rehana, 42, has been working on improving her tailoring skills, learning to cut, sew, and recently, design and stitch salwar suits for boutiques and individual customers
But even though she often works 12-hour days,
she has little income security or any kind of safety net for herself and her family of eight
The lockdown and the Delhi Riots last years have left the family in distress
and Rehana has had to take her youngest child out of school because the fee, ₹2,500, has become unaffordable
Rehana's problems echo those faced by many among the 96 million women who work in India's informal economy
According to 'Women in The Informal Economy', a February 2021 report of the IWWAGE and ISST
At a time when women's participation in the labour force in India is at a historic low, falling to 17.5% in 2017-18...
...We investigate the disadvantages women face in the informal sector with special emphasis on the textiles and garments sector, one of India's oldest industries
