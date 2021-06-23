Employment
How Relief And Support Systems Failed Migrant Workers Again
Shubham Kaushal, Vikas Kumar
June 23, 2021
Migrant workers have not yet recovered from last year’s shock which depleted their savings and increased their debts
They have run out of food, struggled to access healthcare and faced acute livelihood problems during the partial lockdowns imposed by states during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
🔗 to our report
75% migrant workers in Ahmedabad chose to stay in the city during the recent state lockdown.
But weekly earnings for these households fell by 30% and 60% households were left with cash and dry ration for less than 15 days
📃 Read the complete report
Relief measures targeting hunger and employment initiated last year did little to alleviate their distress in the ongoing wave either.
Our report
📸: Pannalal Meghwal, Rinku Jareda, Vikas Kumar