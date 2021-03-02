GenderCheck

How Policies To Reduce Gender Discrimination Can Have The Opposite Effect

Shreya Khaitan
March 2, 2021
All-woman police stations have made it harder for women to report crimes
Read our report
Inheritance rights for women have led to female child mortality
Read more here
and a ban on sex-selective abortions has reduced girls’ high school completion rates…
Read our report here
...and university enrollment while also reducing access to safe abortions
Read our complete report