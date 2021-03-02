GenderCheck
How Policies To Reduce Gender Discrimination Can Have The Opposite Effect
Shreya Khaitan
March 2, 2021
All-woman police stations have made it harder for women to report crimes
Read our report
Inheritance rights for women have led to female child mortality
Read more here
and a ban on sex-selective abortions has reduced girls’ high school completion rates…
Read our report here
...and university enrollment while also reducing access to safe abortions
Read our complete report
Click here to know