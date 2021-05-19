COVID-19
How Health Workers Are Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy In Villages
Tanvi Deshpande
May 19, 2021
ASHA worker Anusaya Dolas ruefully tells us that villagers now run away on seeing her. Earlier, her home visits in Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra) were welcomed. But people have since fallen prey to rumours about vaccination
She says people fear that getting a jab would make them impotent or even kill them. As the virus spreads to the hinterlands, it is becoming more important than ever to combat vaccine hesitancy
Health workers like Dolas are conducting door-to-door counselling in a bid to persuade people. Some areas have begun offering transportation to vaccination centres
But misinformation is trickling down to rural areas, Gujarat-based vaccination expert Naveen Thacker tells us
Photos: Sangita Naik, Dr Rajendra Bharud, Namrata Thakur