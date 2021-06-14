Child Rights
How Covid Has Put Children At Risk Of Abuse, Labour, Marriage
Shreya Khaitan
Jun 14, 2021
Cover 📷: Arcscapes/Shutterstock.com
A six-month old who was touched inappropriately by her father while they were stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdown
A 14-year-old who might not be able to go back to school as his father, the family's only earning member, has died from the disease
🔗
Five siblings surviving on just one meal a day after their parents lost jobs. A 14-year-old pushed into labour
🔗
This is the toll
Covid-19 is exacting on children, say staff from child welfare non-governmental organisations
🔗
This is the second story
in our two-part series on the pandemic's impact on India's children
Read it here 🔗