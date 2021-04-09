EarthCheck
How Fragile Andaman & Nicobar Islands Are Losing Their Green Protections
Meenakshi Kapoor
April 9, 2021
Photo: Harikrishnan Surendran
The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago hosts unique biodiversity & is home to several vulnerable tribal groups. The region is seismically active & prone to cyclones & extreme sea-level events
Yet the government is pushing big ‘development’ projects
A new trans-shipment port in Great Nicobar will help the locals, who will get jobs, say proponents of ongoing “development” projects
But ecologically and ethnically fragile pockets of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are being gradually stripped of protection for commercial interests
Critics question this logic...
...and ask whether the plan will actually deliver growth. What the region needs is connectivity, electricity and water supply, they point out
How do islanders and environmentalists feel about it?
