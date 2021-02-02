Budget 2021
Despite Pandemic, Health Budget Sees Little Real Increase
Anoo Bhuyan
February 2, 2021
The budget speech made it look like the Indian government had allotted a massive flush of money to healthcare this year
The Finance Minister claimed that healthcare had received a boost of 137% from the last budget
But the health ministry, which has faced the brunt of the pandemic, has received 10% less than what it is estimated to have spent in 2020-21
A close look at the numbers shows that existing budget allocations have been reorganised, combined in some cases, inflating the overall number
