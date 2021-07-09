COVID-19
As Third Wave Looms, Rural Health Centres Struggle With Expired Drugs, Missing Doctors
Tanvi Deshpande
Jul 9, 2021
With fears of a third wave of the pandemic looming large,
a recent set of government guidelines places the primary responsibility of rural Covid-19 patients on primary health centres
📸 Royalty-free from Shutterstock.com
In three of five primary health centres in Nandurbar expired drugs and injections were found
In Nandurbar, 30% posts in primary health centres are vacant. Posts of Medical officer have been filled but pharmacists and other posts are still vacant
Since India's Covid-19 vaccination drive began only in 2021,
it would appear that no PHC staff had since checked the expiry date, which was in 2020, on the AEFI kit
We report from Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on how prepared they are—or not
📸 by Tanvi Deshpande
