COVID-19
Deaths By 'Unknown Causes' On National Health Mission Portal 2X Official Covid Toll
Rukmini S
Jul 9, 2021
2.5 times the official Covid-19 death toll
In May 2021, the National Health Mission system showed over 300,000 more deaths as compared to May 2019, which is 2.5 times the official Covid-19 death toll of 120,072 in May 2021
India's official Covid-19 death toll is widely regarded to be an underestimate of the real toll
For reasons that are partly institutional and partly particular to the pandemic, official statistics are missing many Covid-19 deaths
To estimate the scale of excess mortality during the pandemic,
journalists and researchers have turned to data from India's Civil Registration System to calculate the difference between deaths from all causes registered in 2020 and 2021 and those
However, the data are incomplete, and limited to officially registered deaths
We have been piecing together the true picture from the limited states for which data are available
