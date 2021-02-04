Budget 2021
Budget Acknowledges Migrant Distress But Falls Short In Key Areas
Rohini Mitra, Chitra Rawat, Nidhi Menon
Highlighting the acute vulnerability of migrant workers in her budget speech...
...FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced various allocations to ease the distress of migrants and emigrants/non-resident Indians hit by the COVID crisis and lockdown
While the 2021 Budget boost migrant-centric sectors, it contains few substantive migrant- specific allocations or policy measures
For instance, internal migrant workers ought to benefit from schemes like the one-nation-one-ration card, but a lack of access to the Public Distribution System in destination regions exposes migrants to problems of food security
The MGNREGS allocation is also down by 35% from mid-year estimates of 2020—the year of massive migrant & rural distress due to the pandemic
Our analysis shows that most of these measures are not new—some have been around for a while
