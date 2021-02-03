Budget 2021
Budget 2021 Not Enough To Boost Employment: Experts
Shreehari Paliath, Shreya Raman
Feb 3, 2021
Budget 2021 promises a 34% rise in capital expenditure and a push for big infrastructure...
...but these steps may not create enough jobs to resolve the massive employment crisis caused by the pandemic, the lockdown and the resultant economic stagnation, experts tell us
Allocation for the country’s critical rural jobs programme has been reduced, no urban jobs initiatives have been announced, and there is little relief for the hardest hit small enterprises
Will the Budget 2021-22 fall through on its job creation agenda?
