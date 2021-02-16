Covid-19
A Month In, Here's How India Has Fared On COVID Vaccination
Anoo Bhuyan
Feb 16, 2021
Today marks a month since India launched its vaccination drive in order to meet its target of vaccinating 250 mn people by July 2021
Read more here
But in one month,
India has given the first shot to only 3% of its total target group, and 97% are to receive one or both doses
Read our vaccine tracker here
India has 5.5 months
to vaccinate the remaining 97% (including the second jab)
Read our report here
88% of vaccines distributed to states, are Covishiled, 12% are Covaxin
View our report
How far away are we from our goal?
Click here to read our report