Women
8 Years On, Poor Compliance With Sexual Harassment Law
Anoo Bhuyan, Shreya Khaitan
Feb 21, 2021
"The woman has a right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice and even after decades,"
said Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey in his judgment acquitting Priya Ramani of defamation
However, while Ramani's acquittal in the defamation case is a victory for women trying to report sexual harassment, it is not the norm. Often, women are not able to access the law
Almost 24 years after India got its first guidelines to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace and 8 years after the government enacted a law for it, there are few publicly available data on how efficient these mechanisms are...
...and no government body tracks the law's implementation
