8 Poorest States May Spend 30% Of Health Budgets For COVID-19 Vaccines

Shreya Raman, Shreehari Paliath
May 10, 2021

These eight states—

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh—are among 20 that have announced vaccinations free of cost for persons aged 18 to 44 year
The Centre had clarified that it would procure vaccines at ₹150 per dose from vaccine manufacturers but Covishield is being supplied at ₹300 per dose and Covaxin at ₹400 per dose to state governments
Meanwhile, manufacturers have been incentivised to provide more vaccines to private hospitals, experts point out, with the central government's new policy permitting them to charge higher rates to private healthcare facilities
On the one hand, all eight states except Odisha are facing shrinking revenues and increased expenditure on social safety nets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While on the other, the pandemic-induced recession has pushed millions into poverty and few Indians can afford the cost of vaccination in private hospitals
"Under the new policy, the ability of a state to procure vaccine doses and the ability of individuals within a state to afford it would largely determine the ability of each state to vaccinate its population," Rijo John, a health economist and adjunct professor at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, tells us

"This would inevitably create an unequal distribution of vaccines," he adds