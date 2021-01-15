Jaipur: It has been two months since Kenchamma, 48, started on tuberculosis (TB) medication under the government programme in Tumkur, Karnataka but recovery has been slow. "She is still not well--feels nauseous, exhausted and weak," said her son, Ashok Kumar.



Kenchamma had both TB and COVID-19, a debilitating combination that makes recovery from either disease hard, doctors said. Preliminary studies in India show a 0.37% to 4% prevalence of TB among COVID-19 patients while 1.14% of the TB patients screened for COVID-19 were diagnosed with the disease, until October 2020, per an emailed response from India's central TB division. In all, India has had over 10.3 million COVID-19 cases until January 14, 2021 and over 2.4 million TB cases in 2019.

"Tuberculosis is associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease," noted India's TB elimination programme, while releasing a guideline on testing TB patients for COVID-19 in September 2020. The guidelines suggested TB screening for all patients of COVID-19, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). It also suggested a TB test for any COVID-19 patient who shows symptoms, had contact with a TB patient or had TB previously.

Kenchamma's dual diagnosis and her treatment were swift but in some states, 'bi-directional' screening and testing for TB and COVID-19 began at different points in the pandemic and in some states, it has yet to be fully implemented, our reporting showed. The challenges include staff shortages--exacerbated by diversion of TB staff towards COVID-19 response--and special safety requirements for collecting and testing samples from COVID-19 patients, we learned from the TB programme staff, patient groups and experts we interviewed. Why co-infection diagnosis is important Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all new and existing TB patients are to be tested for COVID-19 and their treatment decided on the basis of test results. All COVID-19 patients too should be screened for symptoms of TB. Those who have a cough and/or fever for over two weeks, significant weight loss and night sweats or a history of contact with a TB patient or a history of TB, should be offered a test--chest X-Ray or sputum test.

TB and COVID-19 co-infections need timely diagnosis as both diseases have similar symptoms, impact the same body parts and burden the respiratory system, experts said. COVID-19 can be lethal for TB patients whose lung capacity is already compromised.

Active as well as latent TB is a risk factor for contracting COVID-19, said officials at India's central TB division. TB patients also tend to have co-morbid conditions, such as malnutrition, diabetes, smoking and HIV that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19, the Central TB Division said. "Just because one of the two diseases has been diagnosed doesn't mean that you could ignore the other if the symptoms are indicative. It could have an adverse reaction," said Santosh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh's state TB officer. In Mumbai, anyone who comes to a public hospital is tested for COVID-19 through an antigen test, said Blessina Kumar of Touched by TB , an NGO for people affected by TB. But Kumar cautioned against making COVID-19 tests mandatory for everyone coming for a TB test. "TB staff have already been diverted for COVID-19", and this could further burden the system, she explained. Kenchamma was admitted to the general hospital in Tumkur when her body temperature spiked to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, her son said. She also had a cough. She was tested twice to confirm COVID-19 and her sputum sample was taken the same day for a TB test along with blood, urine and stool samples. "We don't know how she caught either disease," said Kumar. It took nine days for Kenchamma to test negative for COVID-19 but she will continue to be treated for TB till April--a six-month course of two TB medicines. The dual infection will impact her more--cause weight loss and weakness, for example--than a single disease, said Sanath Kumar, Tumkur's district TB officer. Between April and November 1, 2020, Karnataka had screened 29,352 TB patients and tested 11,313 (38.5%) of those for COVID-19 based on their symptoms. Of these, 348 patients (3%) were found positive for COVID-19 and provided treatment, as per the data provided by the Karnataka TB programme. States follow different protocols Kerala has been implementing bi-directional testing for COVID-19 and TB since May and continues to do so, its TB officer Sunil Kumar told IndiaSpend: It tests COVID-19 patients for TB if they have vulnerabilities such as diabetes, or other long-term symptoms such as a persistent cough. And they test a TB patient for COVID-19 in case of symptoms of the latter. Kumar did not provide data on patients with TB/COVID-19 co-infection. Uttar Pradesh is also implementing the guidelines, said state TB officer Gupta, but did not provide any data. "It is challenging to do all these [sample] collections with the necessary precautions for COVID-19 but we have instructed all districts to do it," he said. Until August, the Karnataka state programme was screening cases of COVID-19, ILI and SARI for TB, as per the guidelines. But as COVID-19 cases grew, this became unfeasible, said Rameshchandra Reddy, the Karnataka state TB officer, in December 2020. The state is still trying to screen all TB patients for COVID-19, which is easier as all TB patients come under the government programme. In the case of COVID-19, the TB programme has to coordinate with other departments which is a challenge, experts said. Mizoram started implementing the guidelines in December 2020, the state's TB-HIV coordinator, J. Rinkimi, told IndiaSpend. All districts in the state have been notified that COVID-19 patients should be screened for TB seven days after they test negative, and if they have symptoms, be tested for it. The state does not test ILI and SARI patients, but are now planning for it, Rinkimi added. How pandemic affected TB reporting

In Mizoram, the lockdown made it hard for the TB programme staff to reach interior areas and few people came to clinics, said Rinkimi. "The number [of TB notifications] as compared to previous years is not good."

"Roughly, about 70% of the National TB Elimination Programme's molecular diagnostic capabilities and 80% of HR was temporarily diverted for COVID-19 response across the country," the central TB division said in its emailed response. "We all know that the last 10 months have seen treatment interruptions, hindered availability of drugs, shrinking supply of diagnostic tests, delays in diagnosis, interrupted supply chains, diversion of manufacturing capacity and imposition of physical barriers for patients who must travel to distant clinics to pick up the medications," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said of the pandemic's effect on TB at an event in November 2020. Even before COVID-19, the TB mission had been short-staffed across departments.