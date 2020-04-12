Delhi becomes second state to report 1,000 COVID-19 cases

After Maharashtra, Delhi has reported more than 1,000 cases to raise its tally to 1,069 this morning. Delhi has also reported five deaths since 5 p.m. on April 11, per health ministry data at 8 a.m. on Apr 12, fewer only than Maharashtra that has had 17.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have both reported three more deaths since last evening, while Tamil Nadu (2) and Uttar Pradesh (1) have also reported deaths. These six states have together reported 80% of all deaths in India so far.

827 more COVID-19 cases have been reported since 5 p.m. on April 11, taking India’s total confirmed cases to 8,356. Thirty-one more deaths have increased the total to 273.

At 1,182 cases and 75 deaths, Mumbai now has more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other state in India. Over the last two weeks, cases in the city have increased nine times from 123 and deaths nearly 10 times from 7 on March 29.

After Odisha and Punjab, four more states--Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Telangana--have now extended the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown to the end of April.

By 9 p.m. on Apr 11, India had tested 179,374 samples from 164,773 individuals, & 7,703 (4.7%) people had tested positive. India has conducted 133 tests per million people, fewer than 5,045 in the UK, 7,780 in the US and 15,952 in Italy.

On Apr 11, 17,143 samples were tested--the most in a day so far--of which 600 (2.8%) turned out COVID-19 positive. In 10 days to Apr 11, India had conducted, on average, 12,962 tests every day.

(Compiled by Shreehari Paliath)