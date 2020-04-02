63% of Maharashtra patients aged 21-50, 50% of deaths among 61-70 age group

63% or 135 of the 216 COVID-19 cases analysed were in the age group of 21 & 50 years, as per a March 31 report by the Maharashtra govt, when 220 cases had been reported in the state. Of the 10 deaths in the state that had been reported then, 5 were in the age group 61-70 years.

Maharashtra has, as of 9 a.m. on April 2, reported the most, 335 or 17%, of all (1,965) cases in India and 26% or 13 of all (50) deaths; 42 have recovered.

Of the 216 patients analysed, 38% or 82 had a travel history to places with COVID-19, 57 (26%) were through contact. Of those 82 travellers, the most (more than 30) had come from the UAE, followed by the USA ( more than 15) & UK (more than 5).

Maharashtra with a population of nearly 112 million is the second most populous state in India with a population density of 365 per sq km. Mumbai Suburban district has the highest (20,925 per sq km) population density anywhere in India.

16 districts have been affected in the state, with Mumbai reporting the most cases at 182, followed by Pune (50) and Thane (36). These 3 districts account for 80% of all cases in the state. Of the 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Mumbai has reported 9, followed by Thane (2), Pune (1) & Buldhana (1).

Of the 42 patients who have recovered in the state, Pune has reported the most (18), followed by Mumbai (15), Nagpur (4), Yavatmal (3), Ahmednagar & Aurangabad (1 each).

