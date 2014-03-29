UP’s Real Muslim Population Numbers

Select a date Select month January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

In a no-holds-barred, shrill election campaigns, sentiments are frequently hurt or ignited. More specifically in India now since a country of 1.2 billion and a voting population of over 800 million is going to elect over 540 Parliamentarians from across the country.

Congress candidate Imran Masood recently threatened to ‘chop’ Narendra Modi, the Prime Ministerial candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party, to pieces. Masood’s reference, it seems, was Modi’s apparent plan to convert `U.P into Gujarat’. This is what Masood had to say: “If Modi tries to convert U.P into Gujarat, then we will chop him into tiny pieces.”

He went on to quote some strange statistics to justify his threat based on the number of Muslims in the state. “There are only 4% Muslims in Gujarat. There are 42% Muslims here. If he tries to convert this into Gujarat, then we will chop him.”

IndiaSpend did a Fact Check on Masood’s claim on Muslim population in the two states – Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh based on 2001 Census data. The Government has still not released the religion-wise data after the 2011 Census.

Masood has been arrested for his hate speech, and Uttar Pradesh Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Amrendra Sengar said the Congress nominee has been booked under section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation Of The People Act, and various IPC sections.

As per data released by All India Council of Muslim Economic Upliftment (AICMEU), a non-Government social service organisation, Rampur is the district in Uttar Pradesh with the maximum Muslim population of 49%. Moradabad and Bijnor are the only other two districts with over 40% Muslim population. Gujarat, on the other hand, has two districts – Bharuch and Kachchh – with Muslim population of over 20%.

Meanwhile, a different kind of turf war is brewing in the BJP. A senior Muslim leader of the party, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, questioned the induction of former Janata Dal (U) leader Sabir Ali in the party.

Naqvi had tweeted yesterday that BJP has inducted a friend of terrorist leader Yasin Bhatkal and will be open to admit underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. And now BJP has decided to cancel the membership given to Ali.

All in all, a battle to win favours from the Muslim Brotherhood of over 138 million (as per Census 2001) and the second largest religious community in India.