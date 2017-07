Southern, Western States Hit By H1N1 Virus

Select a date Select month July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

As many as 13,188 cases of Influenza A (H1N1) and 632 deaths due to the virus have been reported across the country this year till July 2017 compared to 1,786 cases and 265 deaths in 2016, according to this reply by union health minister J P Nadda to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on July 21, 2017.

Southern and western states have been the most affected by the disease this year. Tamil Nadu (2,904) has reported the highest number of cases followed by Maharashtra (2,738), Karnataka (2,480), Telangana (1,450) and Kerala (1,169).

Source: Lok Sabha

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths (303), almost half of the deaths this year.

H1N1 is a respiratory disorder, similar to the seasonal flu, and symptoms include sudden onset of fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough and body ache.

It can cause complications like pneumonia and lung infection, and elderly, infants and those with pre-existing ailment like diabetes are vulnerable. Since the virus spreads through droplets when an infected person sneezes and/or coughs, the transmission is swift.

India had the worst outbreak of H1N1 influenza in 2015 when over 42,000 were infected and almost 3,000 died.

Apart from increasing the diagnostic capacity of laboratories where samples are tested, “central teams were also deployed to assist Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana where large laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases have been reported in 2017,” Nadda said.

Oseltamivir, the drug for the treatment of Influenza, can now be sold by all licenced chemists under prescription unlike earlier when only certain select pharmacies were authorised to stock the medicine, the minister said.

(Yadavar is principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

