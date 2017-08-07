Home » Chart of the Day » Over 3 Years, 120 Bomb Hoax Calls Across 20 Airports
Over 3 Years, 120 Bomb Hoax Calls Across 20 Airports
Chaitanya Mallapur,
August 7, 2017
As many as 120 bomb hoax call alerts were made across 20 airports in India over the last three years, according to this reply by Jayant Sinha, minister of state in the ministry of civil aviation, to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on July 27, 2017.
In terms of security, as many as 26 airports in India are categorised as hyper-sensitive and 56 as sensitive.
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport reported the most (40/120 or 33%) hoax call alerts over the last three years. Delhi was followed by Mumbai (17) and Bengaluru (14), accounting for 59% of all bomb hoax call alerts.
Source: Lok Sabha
Hoax calls cause loss to airlines in terms of money and time as a result of delay in departure, alternate arrangements to ferry passengers and credibility of the airlines, Sinha said in his reply.
(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”