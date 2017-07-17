Home » Chart of the Day » India’s Demographic Dividend: 64.4% Youth, 27.3% Children In 2015
India’s Demographic Dividend: 64.4% Youth, 27.3% Children In 2015
Shreya Shah,
July 17, 2017
India has a big youth population with about 64.4% of its total population between the ages of 15 and 59 years in 2015, according to data from the sample registration survey of India (SRS) statistical report.
Children between the ages of 0 and 14 years made up 27.3% of the population–the future demographic dividend of the country, while 8.3% of the popn were above the age of 60 years.
Urban and rural areas had very similar population composition. But youth made up a greater share of the urban population (67.7%) than the rural areas (62.9%).
Source: Sample Registration Survey of India statistical report 2015
Note: Total percentage may not add to 100 on account of rounding in broad age group
(Shah is a reporter/writer with IndiaSpend.)
