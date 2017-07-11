India’s Decadal Population Growth 17.64% Compared To Pakistan’s 24.78%

India’s decadal (2001-2011) population growth was 17.64%, lower compared to Pakistan (24.78%) but higher than China (5.43%), according to Census 2011 data.
Source: census.gov.in
Census Notes: For China, USA, Indonesia, Brazil and Japan population are as per the preliminary/provisional Census figures provided in the respective government websites. Source for other countries: World Populations Prospects 2008 updated in May 2010 by United Nations Population Division. The estimates are medium variant. For comparability with Census 2000 figures, the population of Japan before adjustment has been considered. The percent decadal changes for China, Indonesia and Brazil have been adjusted to take care of the change in reference dates of two consecutive censuses of 2000 and 2010.
India’s population (1,210.2 million) is almost equal to the combined population (1,214.3 million) of the USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Bangladesh & Japan, according to the Census report.
Source: census.gov.in
Census Notes: For China, USA, Indonesia, Brazil and Japan population are as per the preliminary/provisional Census figures provided in the respective government websites. Source for other countries: World Populations Prospects 2008 updated in May 2010 by United Nations Population Division. The estimates are medium variant. For comparability with Census 2000 figures, the population of Japan before adjustment has been considered. The percent decadal changes for China, Indonesia and Brazil have been adjusted to take care of the change in reference dates of two consecutive censuses of 2000 and 2010.
The United Nation observes World Population Day on July 11 every year. Approximately 83 million people are added to the world population every year.
(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”
Vinay Tandon
July 11, 2017 at 7:51 pm
Thanks for the graphics. Superb.
Sadly, there was not even a mention in the papers that today is World Population Day!
And of course we are doing nothing about it.
The more the merrier. Isn’t it?