In Two Years, Crimes Against Women Passengers On Indian Trains Up 35%

Select a date Select month August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Between 2014 and 2016, there was a 35% rise in crimes against women passengers reported on Indian trains, according to data submitted by the railway ministry to the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament). As many as 606 cases were reported in 2016, up from 448 in 2014.

The number of persons arrested in such cases has increased 23% from 347 in 2014 to 426 in 2016. A total of 1,607 cases were reported and 1,216 persons arrested in three years (2014-16).

Source: Rajya Sabha

For safety and security of passengers, 2,500 trains on vulnerable sections are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by state police personnel, the ministry’s reply stated.

Ladies special trains in metropolitan cities are escorted by lady RPF constables, the ministry said, adding that special drives are being conducted to prevent entry of male passengers into compartments reserved for women.

The ministry also mentioned the distress helpline on toll-free number 182 which was launched 2015 for providing security-related assistance to passengers.

An Integrated Emergency Response Management System to provide round-the-clock security to women passengers in 983 railway stations by strengthening of security control rooms with 182 security helpline, medical facilities, RPF and police, installation of CCTV cameras, etc. was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, according to this January 2017 press release by the ministry of women and child development.

The money was sanctioned from the Nirbhaya fund–a dedicated fund or implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.

As of July 2017, Rs 50 crore was released of the sanctioned Rs 500 crore, according to this reply to the Rajya Sabha.

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”