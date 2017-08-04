Home » Chart of the Day » In 5 Years To 2015, 44% Rise In Crimes Against Women
Shreya Shah,
August 4, 2017
In the five years upto 2015, crimes against women recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau, a division of the home ministry, went up by 43.5%, which could be because of an increase in crimes or because women were more confident about reporting crimes against them.
In 2011, 219,142 crimes were reported against women, which went up to 314,575 in 2015.
Of all crimes recorded under the Indian Penal Code, 10.7% were crimes against women, a slight increase from 2011 when 9.4% of all crimes reported were against women.
Source: National Crime Records Bureau
