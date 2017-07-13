Home » Chart of the Day » Education Gender Gap Increases With Level of Education
Education Gender Gap Increases With Level of Education
Shreya Shah,
July 13, 2017
In 2014, a greater proportion of women in India were illiterate as compared to men, and a lower proportion of women were educated at every level than men, with the gender gap greatest in secondary school, according to data from the National Sample Survey Organisation.
About 13% of men had completed primary education, 16.3% had completed secondary education, 8.4% were graduates and 2.4% had studied post graduation. In comparison, 12% women had completed primary school, 11.8% completed secondary school, 5.3% were graduates, and 1.7% had studied post graduation.
Source: National Sample Survey Report 2014
(Shah is a reporter/writer with IndiaSpend.)
