Education Gender Gap Increases With Level of Education

Shreya Shah, July 13, 2017
In 2014, a greater proportion of women in India were illiterate as compared to men, and a lower proportion of women were educated at every level than men, with the gender gap greatest in secondary school, according to data from the National Sample Survey Organisation.

 

About 13% of men had completed primary education, 16.3% had completed secondary education, 8.4% were graduates and 2.4% had studied post graduation. In comparison, 12% women had completed primary school, 11.8% completed secondary school, 5.3% were graduates, and 1.7% had studied post graduation.

 

VIz

 

Source: National Sample Survey Report 2014

 

(Shah is a reporter/writer with IndiaSpend.)

 

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

 
_________________________________________________________________

 

