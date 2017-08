Early Breast Feeding Improves India’s Infant Mortality Rate Over 23 Years

Select a date Select month August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

There has been a decline in infant mortality rate (IMR, deaths per 1,000 live births of children under one year of age) from 78.5 in 1992-93 to 57 in 2005-06 and 41 in 2015-16 due to the increase in early breastfeeding, according to National Family Health Survey -4 (NFHS-4) data.

Children breastfed within one hour of birth has increased from 9.5% in 1992-93 to 23.4% in 2005-06 and 41.6% in 2015-16, NFHS data show.

Source: NFHS-1 IMR Data, NFHS-1 Breastfeed Data, NFHS-4

“Among 23 interventions considered by the Bellagio Child Survival Study Group, a group of scientists and policymakers, scale-up of exclusive breastfeeding of infants for six months and continued feeding until one year could prevent an estimated 1.3 million child deaths per year,” according to this 2015 paper published in the Open Journal of Preventive Medicine.

About one-fourth to one-half of all infant deaths in developing countries occur in the first week of life, the report said.

In the first six months of an infant’s life, in low and middle income countries, infants who received liquids and foods apart from breastmilk were upto 2.8 times more likely to die than those that were exclusively breastfeed, according to this 2016 report by The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Exclusive and continued breastfeeding for two or more years, along with safe and adequate complementary feeding post six months, is critical to a child’s behavioural and cognitive development, according to UNICEF. It is critical to prevent stunting in infancy and early childhood and can prevent almost one-fifth of deaths below the age of five.

(Vashisth is a data journalist with IndiaSpend.)

