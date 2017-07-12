Home » Chart of the Day » Coal’s Share in India’s Commercial Energy Production To Be Over 66% In 2022
Coal’s Share in India’s Commercial Energy Production To Be Over 66% In 2022
Mukta Patil,
July 12, 2017
Prospects for coal-generated electricity are receding globally, yet India remains one of the last countries to use the oldest and dirtiest energy source, although construction of new coal-fired power plants is faltering.
Coal is the mainstay of India’s energy production with 75% electricity produced from coal in 2014. Despite India’s commitments to limit emissions and use renewables increasingly for electricity production, coal’s share in India’s commercial energy production is projected to remain over 66% in 2021-22 as it has been since 2000.
Source: Niti Aayog
(Patil is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”