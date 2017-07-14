73% Indians Trust Government Compared To 30% Americans

About 73% Indians have shown confidence in their government in 2016 as against 30% Americans, according to the Government At A Glance 2017 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, a forum to help governments foster prosperity and fight poverty through economic growth and financial stability.)
For India, the confidence level in government has actually declined from 82% in 2007, data show.
India was ranked second among 44 countries after Switzerland and Indonesia with 80% trusting their governments.
The listing covered 35 OECD countries and nine non-OECD economies.
Source: OECD
Note: China did not figure under this indicator.
Countries like Canada (62%), Germany (55%), South Africa (48%), United Kingdom (41%), Japan (36%), United States (30%) and Brazil (26%) were ranked below India. The index did not list China under ‘confidence in national government’ indicator.
Greece was positioned at the bottom of the list with only 13% people trusting the government.
“Levels of trust in government are influenced by whether citizens consider the government as reliable, responsive and fair as well as capable of protecting citizens from risks and delivering public services effectively,” the report said.
(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”