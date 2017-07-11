Home » Chart of the Day » 2,736 Stone-Pelting Incidents in J&K Over Year To March 2017
2,736 Stone-Pelting Incidents in J&K Over Year To March 2017
Chaitanya Mallapur,
July 11, 2017
As many as 2,736 stone-pelting incidents were reported over a year ending March 2017, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on April 11, 2017, the latest data available.
The killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, sparked clashes and mass unrest in Kashmir valley. Stone-pelting incidents peaked in July at 837, following Wani’s death, and dropped to 17 incidents in January 2017.
Between January 1, 2010, and May 18, 2017, as many as 6,897 law and order incidents (which involved stone-pelting) have taken place in Jammu & Kashmir, as against 1,970 insurgency-related incidents, IndiaSpend reported on May 30, 2017.
