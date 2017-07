258 Of 336 Posts For Professors At AIIMS Vacant

Select a date Select month July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

76% posts for professors at six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions are vacant, health minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on July 21, 2017.

The six AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh were established under the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY, Prime Minister’s Health Protection Scheme), 2003.

The objective was to correct regional imbalances in affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services and augment quality medical education.

As many as 178 of the 258 posts were advertised while 76 posts were re-advertised, Nadda told the Lok Sabha.

Source: Source: Lok Sabha

As many as 1,300 posts were advertised for AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh last year. Only 300 were selected and 200 finally joined, the Indian Express reported on July 5, 2017.

“While substantially higher salary structures in the private sector for specialities such as nuclear medicine and neurosurgery is one factor, making recruitment for senior posts like professor and additional professor extremely difficult, the other factor is the lack of facilities in smaller centres where AIIMS have come up,” the Express reported.

The government has doubled the allocation for PMSSY to Rs 3,975 crore from Rs 1,953 crore.





Source: Compilation of union budget by CBGA

Six more AIIMS are planned at Nagpur in Maharashtra, Kalyani in West Bengal, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Bathinda in Punjab, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kamrup in Assam.



(Yadavar is principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)



We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”