20,000+ Agitations In Tamil Nadu In 2015, No Police Casualties

Delna Abraham,
July 18, 2017
Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of agitations in 2015 (20,450) but reported no police casualties while West Bengal reported three police deaths and 641 injured in 3,089 recorded agitations, according to this 2016 report by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD), a division of the home ministry.
Source: Bureau Of Police Research & Development
As many as 34 civilians and 10 police personnel were killed while 572 civilians and 1,623 policemen were injured in 109,423 agitations recorded in 2015.
Odisha recorded 5,616 agitations but neighbouring states, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, recorded zero and three incidents, respectively.
States and union territories like Goa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli did not witness any agitations in 2015.
Source: Bureau Of Police Research & Development
(Abraham is an intern with IndiaSpend.)
