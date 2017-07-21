Home » Chart of the Day » 11% Decline In Dowry Death Cases & 6% Fewer Murder Cases In 5 Years To 2015
11% Decline In Dowry Death Cases & 6% Fewer Murder Cases In 5 Years To 2015
Delna Abraham,
July 21, 2017
In five years to 2015, there was a 11% decline in cases of dowry deaths and 6% decline in murder cases despite a 31% increase in violent crimes in India, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.
The 335,901 violent crimes recorded include murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping, dacoity, dowry deaths, arson, riots and attempted homicide.
The number of rape cases increased by 43% and kidnapping and abductions increased by 86%, contributing to the overall increase in violent crimes in India.
Source: National Crime Records Bureau – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
(Abraham is an intern with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”