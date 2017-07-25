Acid Attacks Nationwide Up 9%, Stalking 33% In 2015

Acid attacks increased 9% to 222 in 2015 from 203 in 2014, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, a division of the home ministry.
‘Attempts to acid attack’ declined 11% (from 52 to 46 ), data show.
NCRB started classifying acid attacks as a separate crime only in 2014.
Source: National Crime Bureau
The number of stalking cases have gone up 33% over the same period (4,699 to 6,266).
Stalking often leads to some form of harassment, assault or violence and acid attacks in most cases, according to this report by the Acid survivors Foundation India, a Kolkata-based organisation helping acid attack victims.
The ministry of child and development released Rs 200 crore in 2016 to all states/union territories as compensation to victims of violence/acid attacks, according to this statement by the ministry on February 3, 2017.
Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of acid attacks (55), followed by West Bengal (39), and Delhi UT (21), according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on February 7, 2017.
Source: Lok Sabha
(Salve is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)
