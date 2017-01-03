Design A New #Breathe Human Interface For Real-time Air Quality Monitoring Data

Select a date Select month January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

The air we breathe is making us very sick. The mainstream media have managed to bring unprecedented awareness to the issue of the deteriorating air quality condition in all our major cities, especially in North India. We at IndiaSpend have played our part in raising that awareness.

IndiaSpend #breathe is a real-time air-quality monitoring initiative that was launched on December 1, 2015. We currently have sensors active in 15 Indian cities.

We have built low-cost PM 2.5 & PM 10 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 and 10 micrometres, or 2.5 μm and 10 μm, respectively) monitoring devices that transmit data in real-time (every 5 mins) to our #breathe servers. You can see our indigenously built device here.

The PM 2.5 & PM 10 data from these sensors are transmitted using a Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) module, the data visualised on this real-time dashboard.

The dashboard has two interfaces. There is a map-based interface on which you can see air quality index (AQI) values for each location:

A second “history” interface allows you to look at the historical data between any two dates (provided the device has been active in that duration). The data can be analysed by computing averages over different time-periods, such as 1hr, 2hr, 4hr, 8hr, 12hr, 16hr, 20hr & 24hr. The data can also be downloaded as a comma separated values (CSV) file.

Now, we want to re-design this real-time air-quality monitoring dashboard, so that the data visualised are made relevant to all kinds of users — data journalists, citizen scientists, air-quality enthusiasts, open-data developers, computer-science researchers; essentially, just about anyone who is interested in understanding the air quality in their neighbourhood and their country better.

A few global initiatives, such as the OpenAQ and AQICN, have built portals & interfaces providing a global view of current air-quality conditions.

We believe Indian users are interested in a local context to air-quality conditions. This would include real-time and historical data related to air quality, but also include stories of people and their lives in the context of deteriorating air-quality conditions.

We would like to invite designers and human-interface researchers to provide inputs for the next version of the #breathe dashboard. If you have ideas or suggestions on how to communicate air-quality data to users better, we would like to hear from you.

Please send your suggestions for the new interface dashboard to air@indiaspend.org. All inputs will be duly acknowledged and credited. If you would like a monetary compensation, let us know, and we will confirm if we can manage this.