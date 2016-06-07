Home » Story In A Minute » Watch: As India Aged, 32% Of Elderly Got 71% Of Government Money

Watch: As India Aged, 32% Of Elderly Got 71% Of Government Money

June 7, 2016
0
0
0
Share with your friends










Submit
Views
5197

  1. Abhishek Chaudhari Reply

    December 3, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The article is about India. Why do you want to use a foreigner’s voice over on the video?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*