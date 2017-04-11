Tendulkar, Rekha Worst In Attendance Among 12 Nominated Rajya Sabha MPs

Select a date Select month April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and yesteryear actress Rekha are the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament) among the 12 nominated members, according to an analysis by Factly.in, a data journalism portal.

While Tendulkar has attended 23 of the 348 days since his nomination in 2012, Rekha has attended 18. Further, Rekha has not attended more than a single day in any session since her nomination in 2012.

While Rekha attended the least number of days compared to those who were nominated along with her, the expenditure incurred on her is the highest till date: Rs 65 lakh as salary and expenses. Expenditure incurred on Tendulkar is Rs 58.8 lakh, according to Rajya Sabha data.

This translates to an expenditure of Rs 360,000 per day incurred on Rekha and Rs 256,000 per day on Tendulkar.

The difference in the expenditure is only because of the allowances, since all other components are fixed for every member (MP). If a particular MP attended the house more often than others and has travelled more extensively than others, the expenditure incurred on him/her would be high. In Rekha’s case, it is the opposite.

Each MP is entitled to the following:

Salary (Rs 50,000 per month)

Constituency allowance (Rs 45,000 per month)

Office expense allowance (Rs 15,000 per month)

Travel & Daily Allowance (TA/DA) (variable)

There are 12 nominated members in the Rajya Sabha. While two other MPs were nominated in 2012 along with Tendulkar and Rekha, one was nominated in 2014 and the remaining seven were nominated in 2016. Four of the nominated members joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are counted as BJP members in the house. A nominated member can join a political party within the first six months of being nominated to the house, according to the rules.

12 Nominated Rajya Sabha MPs

Name Date of Nomination Field Party Anu Aga 4/27/12 Industrialist Nominated Rekha 4/27/12 Actress Nominated Sachin Tendulkar 4/27/12 Cricketer Nominated K Parasaran 6/29/12 Lawyer Nominated K T S Tulsi (Sal since March 2014) 2/25/14 Lawyer Nominated Sambhaji Chhatrapati 6/13/16 Social Worker BJP Swapan Das Gupta 4/25/16 Journalist Nominated Roopa Ganguly 10/4/16 Actress BJP Narendra Jadhav 4/25/16 Economist Nominated M C Mary Kom 4/25/16 Sports Person Nominated Suresh Gopi 4/25/16 Actor BJP Subramanian Swamy 4/25/16 Politician BJP

These members are nominated by the President based on the advice of the government of the day. Article 80(3) of the Constitution of India authorises the President to nominate a maximum of 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, and the members nominated shall have special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of literature, science, art and social service.

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had raised the issue of Tendulkar and Rekha’s attendance in the Rajya Sabha, lamenting that they hardly attend the house.

Rekha has not asked a single question

Rekha has not

asked a single question in the house in her nearly five years in the Rajya Sabha. Tendulkar fared better by asking 22 questions. Industrialist Anu Aga, who was nominated along with Tendulkar and Rekha, has also not asked a single question till date. Lawyer KTS Tulsi has asked the most questions among the nominated members.

Tendulkar, Rekha don’t participate in debates

Tendulkar and Rekha have not participated in a single debate in their nearly five-year stint in the Rajya Sabha. Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi and boxer MC Mary Kom–who were nominated in 2016, participated in three and two debates, respectively.

Spending on development projects

Under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), each MP can suggest to the district collector of the nodal district chosen by them, works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum. The nominated Rajya Sabha MPs may select any district from any state for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme.

Of the total Rs 25 crore that Tendulkar is entitled to for the five years, he has recommended works worth Rs 21.19 crore, while Rs 17.65 crore was made available. Rekha has recommended works of Rs 9.28 crore, while the Rs 7.6 crore was made available.

Under MPLADS, the role of the MP is limited to the recommendation of works. Thereafter, it is the responsibility of the district authority to sanction, execute and complete the works recommended by the MP within the stipulated time period.

The Rs 5 crore per annum is not automatically released each year. The first installment of Rs 2.5 crore is released without any condition. The subsequent installments are released subject to conditions such as utilisation of the previous installment.

(Dubbudu has been working on issues related to the Right to Information for a decade. He is a data/information enthusiast & is passionate about governance/policy issues. Factly.in is dedicated to making public data meaningful.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”