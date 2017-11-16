No Match For Modi Yet As Many More Indians Say Country On Right Track: Pew Survey

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Prime minister Narendra Modi is even more popular today than he was before being elected, according to a survey of 2,464 individuals, by Pew Research Center, a Washington, DC-based opinion pollster. The survey was conducted between February 21 and March 10, 2017–after demonetisation and before the roll-out of the Goods & Services Tax.

The share of people reporting they viewed Modi favourably rose 10 percentage points to 88% in early 2017 from 78% in 2013. His approval ratings are high across the country, the highest being in the south (95%), where Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in power in any of the four states surveyed (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka), and lowest in the north (84%), where BJP is in power in four of the six states surveyed (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh).

Modi remains the most popular national political leader in the country, way ahead of his competitors, with 88% of Indians in Pew’s sample viewing him favourably against 58% for Rahul Gandhi, 57% of Sonia Gandhi and 39% for Arvind Kejriwal.

In May 2017, 44% Indians said they would prefer Modi as prime minister, in a survey of 11,373 individuals at 584 locations in 146 parliamentary constituencies spread across 19 states by New Delhi-based political research organisation Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). None of Modi’s competitors polled in double digits in the CSDS survey.

Four days after breaking an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had said that Modi faced no challenger in 2019 general elections, the Indian Express reported on August 1, 2017.

A much larger share of Indians today also believe that the country is prospering and is headed in the right direction, with a rise of 26 percentage points to 83% in 2017 from 57% in 2013 and 41 percentage points to 70% from 29% on those two questions, respectively.

The share of those reporting Modi had delivered on his promise of “acche din” (good days) was 63% in the CSDS survey.

We storified our tweets on the findings:

Indians viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi favourably up 10 percentage points to 88% in 2017 from 78% in 2013: Pew Survey of 2,464 respondents during Feb 21-March 10, 2017. Follow this thread for other views (1/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi favourably in 2017–South: 95%, West: 92%, East: 85%, North: 84% (2/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Most favourably viewed political leaders at national level: Narendra Modi: 88%, Rahul Gandhi: 58%, Sonia Gandhi: 57%, Arvind Kejriwal: 39% (3/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians saying current state of economy good up 26 percentage points to 83% in 2017 from 57% in 2013 (4/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians satisfied with direction of country up 41 percentage points to 70% in 2017 from 29% in 2013 (5/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Favourable views of BJP down 3 percentage points to 84% in 2017 from 87% in 2015; Congress down 2 percentage points to 59% from 61%; AAP down 24 percentage points to 34% from 58% (6/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

85% Indians trust national govt to do what is right for India; 79% satisfied with way democracy is working (7/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians viewing US favourably down 6 percentage points to 49% in 2017 from 55% in 2014; viewing China favourably down 5 percentage points to 26% from 31% (8/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians showing confidence in US President down 8 percentage points to 40% from 48% in 2014; showing confidence in Chinese President up 8 percentage points to 21% from 13% (9/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians approving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dealings with America: 55%, Russia: 46%, China: 33%, Pakistan: 21% (10/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians believing institutions having good influence: military: 88%, nat'l govt: 86%, media: 76%, judiciary: 68%, human rights orgs: 67%, police: 66%, companies: 56%, religious leaders: 53% (11/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

76% Indians prefer direct democracy, 75% indirect democracy, 65% rule by experts, 55% rule by strong leader, 53% rule by military (12/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

69% Indians feel positive about life today against 50 yrs ago, 17% worse, 7% about same (13/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Indians expecting children to be better off financially up 12 percentage points to 76% in 2017 from 64% in 2013 (14/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

Big problems for Indians–crime: 84%, terrorism: 76%, corrupt officials: 74%, lack of jobs: 73%, price rise: 71%, Kashmir: 62%, inequality: 61%, corrupt business ppl: 59%, air pollution: 54%, healthcare: 54%, poor quality schools: 48%, cash shortage: 45%, communalism: 37% (15/15) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) November 16, 2017

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

