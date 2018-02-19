Lakshadweep, Meghalaya Have Most Women Land Holders; Punjab, West Bengal Fewest

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Lakshadweep and Meghalaya are the best among all 35 states and union territories of India at providing land rights to women, while Punjab and West Bengal are the worst, according to an index created by the Bhubaneswar-based Center for Land Governance, an arm of consultancy firm NR Management Consultants (NRMC).

The index was prepared using data on women’s operational holdings from the agriculture census of 2011, the share of adult women owning agricultural land from the Indian Human Development Survey of 2011-12, the share of women-headed households owning land from the Socio Economic Caste Census of 2011, and the share of women owning house and/or land (alone or jointly) from the National Family Health Survey of 2015-16.

The index ranks states in terms of women holding land rights in percentage points. On average, 12.9% of Indian women hold land.

In the southern states, an average of 15.4% of women hold land, and in the northeastern states, 14.1%. With these low figures, these states outperform the northern states where 9.8% of women hold land, and the eastern states where 9.2% of women do.

Secure and impartial land rights for women are crucial for a country to achieve sustainable developments goals such as ending poverty, ensuring food security, achieving gender equality, and making cities and human settlements inclusive, according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The government has professed an intention to give joint titles to men and women while distributing land and home sites since the Sixth Five Year Plan (1980-85). However, the data show a poor record.

Women hold 12.8% of operational land holdings

Women constitute a third (32%) of India’s agricultural labour force and contribute 55-66% to farm production, according to the gender and land rights database of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Yet, women hold only 12.8% of operational holdings in India–lower than the 17% in China–over an area constituting a 10th (10.3%) of the total area of India’s operational holdings, according to the Center for Land Governance index.

The trend that sees men shifting to nonfarm activities further increases the responsibility of women in agriculture, a 2013 policy brief by Oxfam-India, an advocacy, said. “Without land titles, women are not recognised as farmers, and thus are not able to access credits and government benefits,” the brief said.

Lakshadweep (41.0%), Meghalaya (34.4%) and Andaman and Nicobar (29.7%) are the top three states in percentage of land holdings with women, based on data reported in agriculture census 2011.

More women in the southern states hold land as compared to the rest of the country. All the southern states fall within the first 10 ranks, with Andhra Pradesh reporting the best figure–17.2% of the state’s women hold land, giving it the fourth place in the all-India ranking.

In the percentage of women holding land, large agrarian states such as Madhya Pradesh (8.6%), Rajasthan (7.1%) and Uttar Pradesh (6.1%) rank low on the index, with Punjab (0.8%) the lowest.

The average size of women’s land holdings in the country is small. A woman holds an average of 0.93 hectare (ha), while men hold 1.18 ha. The average figure is 1.15 ha.

The index for scheduled-caste (SC) and scheduled-tribe (ST) women’s land holdings is 19.7%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 12.9%.

“It means that the ratio of SC/ST women’s land ownership to that of the SC/ST men is better than the same ratio in case of all social groups combined,” the index states. “This indicates comparatively better rights for women among dalit and tribal communities.”

(Mohan is an intern and Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

