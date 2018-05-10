Kannadigas Richer Than Indian Average, Poorer Than Southern Neighbours

Select a date Select month May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: While Karnataka does better than the national average on social justice and empowerment indicators for dalits and adivasis, it still lags its southern neighbours Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in terms of poverty, according to this 2018 Karnataka government report.

Over 12.9 million or 21% people in Karnataka live below the poverty line, more than Tamil Nadu’s 11.3% (8.2 million), Andhra Pradesh’s 9.2% (7.8 million) or Kerala’s 7% (2.3 million). Adivasis and Dalits comprise nearly a third of the poor.

Dalits, or scheduled castes (SCs) as they are constitutionally called, comprise 16.9% of the state’s population, and Adivasis, or scheduled tribes (STs), comprise 6.8%.

About 28.4% of Karnataka’s Dalits live in urban areas and comprise more than a quarter of state’s slum population (28%), the report showed. Among adivasis, less than a fifth or 19.2% live in urban areas.

The Karnataka Vision Document 2025, as the report is called, is a strategy for governance for the next seven years upto 2025, focussed on 13 sectors, including social justice and empowerment, agriculture, energy, health and nutrition, urban development, employment and skilling. Comparative data for Telangana were not available in the report.

Nearly half the population of India or 48% live in multidimensional poverty, which, apart from monetary indicators, includes overlapping deprivations at the household level related to health, education and living standards, the report said.

While Karnataka reported a relatively lower multidimensional poverty rate of 40.7%, the state is home to the highest percentage of “multidimensional poor” (40.7%) in south India. Kerala, with a rate of 10.1%, recorded the lowest multidimensional poverty nationwide.

“Karnataka state achieved sustained economic growth in the recent past however, inequality in economic, social and health and health care utilization is widening among various social groups,” the report observed.

Here are some of the other findings on social justice and empowerment:

(Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.)

