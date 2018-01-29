India’s GDP To Decline, Climate Change May Hit Farm Incomes

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to decline to 6.5% in 2017-18, a drop of 0.6 percentage points from 2016-17, according to the Economic Survey 2017-18 released on January 29, 2018. The possibility of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market could have a dampening effect on the economy, it added.

India’s average GDP growth between 2014-17 was 7.3% against the global average of 3.4%. GDP is expected to rise between 7-7.5% by 2018-19, the survey said.

India’s per capita income is expected to grow at an annual average of 5.5% between 2015-17, from Rs 77,803 to Rs 86,660.

Education, employment and agriculture will be focus areas in the medium-term, said the survey.

Policy Agenda for coming year: support agriculture; stabilize GST; finish resolution + recapitalization; privatize Air-India; head off macro-economic pressures. #economicsurvey18 https://t.co/VAfz77JvGp — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 29, 2018

The growth in gross value added of the agriculture sector–a measure of the value of farmers’ produce–is likely to decline from 4.9% in to 2.1% 2017-18. Extreme weather may have an impact on farmer incomes, which will be a hurdle for the government’s ambitious objective of doubling farm incomes by 2022.

“Extreme temperature shocks reduce farmer incomes by 4.3% and 4.1% during kharif and rabi, respectively, whereas extreme rainfall shocks reduce incomes by 13.7% and 5.5%,” the Survey said.

Temperature and rainfall impact will be felt in extreme weather conditions, in unirrigated areas, and on rainfed crops. Climate change and current trends could reduce value of farm output by upto 25% in medium term. #economicsurvey18 https://t.co/a9X3DqEYp4 pic.twitter.com/0gbo0yvU6j — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 29, 2018

“We need to get more people out of agriculture to more productive activities in the rural and urban sectors,” said Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser, ministry of finance.

The expenditure on education as percentage of GDP declined 0.4 percentage-points from 3.1% in 2012-13 to 2.7% in 2017-18, but India has made significant progress in quantitative indicators such as enrolments, completion rates and physical infrastructure like school buildings/classrooms, toilet facilities and appointment of teachers, according to the Survey. .

The survey mentioned that goods and services tax (GST) has provided a new perspective to the Indian economy and added new data. GST has increased the number of unique indirect taxpayers by more than 50% or 3.4 million. Presently, there are 9.8 million unique GST registrants.

For the first time, a chapter on science and technology was added to the Economic Survey 2017-18.

India’s sex ratio at last birth (females per 100 births), which refers to the youngest child of the family or most-recent birth, declined 0.4 percentage points over a decade to 2015-16. Of 100 births, 39 were female, revealing son-preference attitudes still persist, the Survey said.

In other words, a higher prevalence of males among the youngest children in families proves that after a son is born, there is little preference to have more kids. Referring to the phenomenon as the son “meta” preference, the Survey suggests that while families avoid sex-selective abortion, fertility “stopping rules”–having children until the desired number of sons are born–are still rampant.

“This meta-preference leads naturally to the notional category of “unwanted” girls which is estimated at over 21 million,” the Survey said. “In some sense, once born, the lives of women are improving but society still appears to want fewer of them to be born.”

On this indicator, India is 9.5 percentage points lower than other comparable economies, the Survey showed.

