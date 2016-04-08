India-Pakistan Ceasefire Violations Peaked In 2015

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir peaked in 2015, according to data available from 2009 on South Asian Terrorism Portal, a South Asian terrorism database, providing some context to the suspension of the peace process by Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit on April 7, 2016.

The South Asian Terrorism Portal compiles data from various english language media in South Asia.

While ceasefire violations increased from 35 in 2009 to 229 in 2015, deaths along the Indo-Pakistan border showed a declining trend over the last decade and infiltration attempts fell 56% between 2013 and 2015.

Although the precise reason is unclear–indeed, the Pakistan foreign office spokesperson denied the peace process was suspended–some argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen economic and strategic ties could also have unnerved the Pakistanis.

Source: South Asian Terrorism Portal; Note: LoC – Line of Control; IB – International Border

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was violated 229 times in 2015; 131 violations were along the official international border, which runs along the Radcliffe line drawn in 1947. The line of control (LOC) is the de-facto border, established in 1948.

Ceasefire violations along the international border in 2015 were about the same as the total of those over the previous six years, 2009 to 2014, according to the South Asian Terrorism Portal.

Indian government data also underline the rapid increase in ceasefire violations, IndiaSpend reported earlier.

Source: Answers to questions in Rajya Sabha, 17th March 2015, 28th July 2015, 16th March 2016.

While ceasefire violations rose nine times to 583 in 2014, compared to 62 in 2011, fatalities due to terrorism fell, from 4,507 in 2001 to 174 in 2015.

Source: South Asian Terrorism Portal; * Note: Data till 3rd April 2016; data for J&K border.

Infiltration cases across the J&K border have reduced over the past three years, from 277 in 2013 to 121 in 2015, according to this answer that the Home Minister gave the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on March 1, 2016.

Source: Answer given by Minister of State for Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on 1st March 2016.

Seven security personnel and one civilian were killed in a firefight with Pakistani terrorists in Pathankot, Punjab, in January 2016. Investigators from Pakistan visited the attack site and held meetings with India’s National Investigation Agency.

The US Senate recently blocked a motion to stop selling fighter aircraft F-16s to Pakistan, thus allowing the sale of weaponry. The US also announced $850 million to boost Pakistan’s internal security.

India expressed displeasure in the Lok Sabha on the sale of aircraft to Pakistan.

(Waghmare is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

