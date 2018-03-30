India Had Job Losses In 2014-15 & 2015-16–Years Of High GDP Growth

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: India’s employment growth rate fell by 0.1% in 2015-16 and 0.2% in 2016-17, despite the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively, according to data released by the India KLEMS database, a research project supported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Launched in 2009, the database measures industry and sector-wise productivity growth.

Several sectors–including mining and quarrying, and textiles and manufacturing–saw falling employment growth rates between 2014-15 and 2015-16. Agriculture has seen negative growth rates in employment since 2005-06, and over the last five years, the growth rate fell from -1.9% in 2011-12 to -3.6% in 2015-16.

The construction industry has seen a steady employment growth rate, 9.8% in 2011-12 and 8.2% four years later in 2015-16, despite the India KLEMS database showing that sector’s total factor productivity–a measure of efficiency–has been declining each year.

The construction industry’s average employment growth rate for the past five years is 9%–highest amongst the sectors which are traditionally large employers, often absorbing former agricultural workers.

Manufacturing’s average employment growth rate over the same five year period (2011-12 to 2015-16) was 3.2% and the mining sector’s was -0.76%.

In 2015-16, the Skill India Mission spent Rs 1,176 crore on training people with the right skills to find alternative employment. In the same year, the employment growth rate fell 0.2% indicating a loss of jobs to the economy at a time when the government was attempting to make 400 million people employable under the scheme.

The Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) estimated the current Indian unemployment rate to be 6.3%. However, following the demonetisation in November 2016 and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in July 2017, it remains to be seen how employment across multiple sectors has been affected. There have been reports (such as here and here) that the unorganised sector has been the worst hit–figures for which are not captured by the KLEMS database.

We storified the highlights from the KLEMS database:

(Sanghera is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

